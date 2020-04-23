GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 8,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,887. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

