General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at UBS Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 65,220,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,028,112. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

