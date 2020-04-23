General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 53,587,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,028,112. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $908,096,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

