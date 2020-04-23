General Motors (NYSE:GM) is Barnett & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,484 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 2.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,419,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

