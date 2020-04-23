Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £270,750 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).

GNS opened at GBX 3,652 ($48.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,216 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

GNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,260 ($42.88) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,226.17 ($42.44).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

