Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £270,750 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Dan Hartley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,610 ($47.49), for a total transaction of £270,750 ($356,156.27).
GNS opened at GBX 3,652 ($48.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. Genus plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,216 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709.98 ($48.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.40.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.
Genus Company Profile
Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.
