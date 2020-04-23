GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $42.25. 490,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

