Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05.

GL stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.45. 54,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,609. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

