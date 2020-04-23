GNY Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. GNY has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $11,042.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded 288.8% higher against the US dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.02612762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00214076 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

