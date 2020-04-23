Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GMLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. 14,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

