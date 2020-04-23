Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.7-32.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.38 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $549.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

