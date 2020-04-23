Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €28.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.00 ($46.51).

Shares of DAI stock traded up €0.88 ($1.02) on Thursday, reaching €28.74 ($33.41). The company had a trading volume of 4,993,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.13 and a 200-day moving average of €42.89. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 12 month high of €59.26 ($68.91).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

