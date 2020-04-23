Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.98. 2,290,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,652. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

