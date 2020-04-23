Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 143.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

