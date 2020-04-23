Graco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

