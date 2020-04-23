Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

