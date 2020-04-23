Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 8.7% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s stock price rose 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 246,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,968,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at $859,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,126,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $781,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

