Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTY. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

