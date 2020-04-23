Guggenheim Raises Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $122.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $113.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of LAD traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,301. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,434,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

