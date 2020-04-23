Gulfport Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 21,129 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,721% compared to the typical volume of 749 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. TheStreet downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of GPOR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,043,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 245,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

