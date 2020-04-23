Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

HAL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

