Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Up to $8.23

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.23. Halliburton shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 27,096,867 shares trading hands.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

