Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,237. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

