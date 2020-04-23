Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $34,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 134,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,594. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

