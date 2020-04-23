Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Reduces Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 27.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

