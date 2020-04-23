Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.36. 28,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

