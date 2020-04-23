Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $710,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

