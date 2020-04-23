Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $710,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

