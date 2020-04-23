Head to Head Contrast: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.99% N/A N/A

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $18.28 billion 1.39 $5.51 billion $1.70 5.11 Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.54 $2.55 million N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

