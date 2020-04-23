Head to Head Review: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.31 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.94 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 42,766.22 -$721.33 million ($14.05) -1.19

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics N/A -101.19% -61.62% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 126.58%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

