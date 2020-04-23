Head-To-Head Review: Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14% Heico 17.68% 21.76% 12.47%

This is a summary of current ratings for Raytheon Technologies and Heico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Technologies 0 7 9 0 2.56 Heico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $139.69, suggesting a potential upside of 120.71%. Given Raytheon Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Raytheon Technologies is more favorable than Heico.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and Heico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 0.71 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.66 Heico $2.06 billion 4.45 $327.90 million N/A N/A

Raytheon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Raytheon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Heico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Raytheon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Raytheon Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment provides various advanced end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

