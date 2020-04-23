HeartBout (HB) Market Capitalization Reaches $59,034.64

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $59,034.64 and $3,757.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

