Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Herc stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 328,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

