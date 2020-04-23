Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.
HSY stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $137.92. 1,159,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,591. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.
In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
