Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

HSY stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $137.92. 1,159,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,591. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.05.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

