Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up to $39.38

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $39.38. Hess shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 2,197,132 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

