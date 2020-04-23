Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 126,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

