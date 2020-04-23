Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. 12,894,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

