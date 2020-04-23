Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 8,835,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

