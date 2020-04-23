Highland Private Wealth Management Has $514,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $202.97. 1,816,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

