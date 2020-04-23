Highland Private Wealth Management Has $739,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,878,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,360,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

