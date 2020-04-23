Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

