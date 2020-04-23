Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $8.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,267.19. The company had a trading volume of 958,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.24. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

