Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $121.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

