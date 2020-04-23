Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

HCXLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Hiscox stock remained flat at $$9.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

