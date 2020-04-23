HNP Capital LLC Acquires 5,649 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2,615.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,273.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

