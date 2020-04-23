HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,843. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.