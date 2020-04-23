HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.26. 8,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,396. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

