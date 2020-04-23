HNP Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

