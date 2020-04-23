HNP Capital LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 224,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,442. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

