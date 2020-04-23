HNP Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.62. 981,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

