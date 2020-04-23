HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,395 Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 40,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,932. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

