HNP Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

